MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Given a $18.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) has been given a $18.80 price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ:MOR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,005. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

