MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Tops $0.0281

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. MotaCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $592.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 68,299,130 coins and its circulating supply is 52,619,993 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.