Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Motion Acquisition were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000.

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

