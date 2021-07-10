Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,182,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.52. 513,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $224.81. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

