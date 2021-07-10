MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.25 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $45.25 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00876595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005284 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,427,294,700 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

