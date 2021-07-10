Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head to Head Comparison

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 27.70% 42.57% 4.79% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.08 $305.00 million $9.27 3.71 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.92 N/A N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 loanDepot 0 5 8 0 2.62

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.68%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $22.58, suggesting a potential upside of 76.16%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats loanDepot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. The Xome segment offers a range of real estate services, such as title, valuation, and field services to mortgage originators, mortgage and real estate investors, and mortgage servicers. This segment also operates an exchange that facilitates the management and selling of residential properties through its website, Xome.com. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.