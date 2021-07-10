Multiplier (MXX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,583.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $5,583.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00116000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00161789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.53 or 0.99984705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00948993 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 259,510,903 coins and its circulating supply is 99,671,295 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.