MurAll (PAINT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $520,887.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MurAll has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,697,898 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,148,543 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

