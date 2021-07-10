MXC (MXC) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $67.83 million and $12.63 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00240212 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000215 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001283 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.14 or 0.00813891 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,595,788,083 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

