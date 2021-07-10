Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stake Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,032 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Myers Industries worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.