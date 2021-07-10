Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,716 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $1,042,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,967. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

MYGN opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

