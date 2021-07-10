Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $750,491.02 and $111,905.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.41 or 0.00865412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,799,654 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars.

