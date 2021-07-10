Nano Price Tops $4.32 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00012837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $575.28 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,631.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.99 or 0.06291600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.25 or 0.01478505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00398779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00146051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.28 or 0.00625253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00413652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00320352 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

