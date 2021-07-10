Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at $8,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. Nanobiotix S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

