Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.50.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,433. Nasdaq has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

