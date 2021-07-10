National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,945 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.69% of National Instruments worth $39,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after buying an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.40 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

