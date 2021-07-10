National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stake Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 388.40 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

