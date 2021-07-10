Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.66% from the stock’s current price.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 366,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $740.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. Research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 58,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

