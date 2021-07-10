Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.66% from the stock’s current price.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 366,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $740.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. Research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
