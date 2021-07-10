Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,953 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 502,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 237,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.37 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

