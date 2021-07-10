Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $297.16 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,422.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.71 or 0.06249485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.80 or 0.01459501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00393215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00146010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.86 or 0.00624921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00409768 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.59 or 0.00324913 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,799,933,700 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,524,534 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.