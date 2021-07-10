NEST Protocol Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

