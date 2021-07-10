Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $397,426.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.47 or 0.99945975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007331 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00056003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

