Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 73.50 ($0.96). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 63,883 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.40 million and a PE ratio of 59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.57.

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

