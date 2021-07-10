Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.33 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $407.09 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00116243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00161591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,452.51 or 1.00001094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00943486 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 407,633,742 coins and its circulating supply is 407,633,166 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

