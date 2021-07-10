New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in New Gold by 270.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 898,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in New Gold by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 160,002 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

