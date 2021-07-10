New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.43% of New Relic worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

In other news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.