New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.36% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 697,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,495 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 75,919 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 90,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,013 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.73 million, a PE ratio of -39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.07. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

