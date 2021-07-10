NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Achieves $3.36 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $170,485.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045306 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,056,610,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,016,378,779 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.