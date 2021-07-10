NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,601 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after acquiring an additional 891,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

