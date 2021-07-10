NFT (NFT) Market Cap Tops $5.13 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $133,876.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00871722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044736 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

