NFTLootBox Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $83,153.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $654,686.45 and approximately $83,153.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for about $28.97 or 0.00086151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00115860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.53 or 1.00032618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00945420 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.