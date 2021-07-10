NFTX Hashmasks Index 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,071.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $809.66 or 0.02428725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $338,437.85 and $7,071.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00053505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00875516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044624 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 418 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

