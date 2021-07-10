NFTX Reaches Market Cap of $35.57 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $75.79 or 0.00224577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $35.57 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.40 or 0.00875283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044841 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

