Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Reaches $40.82 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Nimiq has a market cap of $40.82 million and approximately $935,845.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.88 or 0.06244184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.69 or 0.01473468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00396786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00145244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.33 or 0.00626038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00411870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00319731 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,665,830,969 coins and its circulating supply is 8,004,330,969 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.