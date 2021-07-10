NMI’s (NMIH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. NMI has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NMI by 1,657.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

