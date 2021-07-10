Noble Financial Analysts Give ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) a $8.40 Price Target

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) received a $8.40 target price from analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.41.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 395,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,523. The company has a market capitalization of $802.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.