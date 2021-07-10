Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $247,913,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 261,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $115.29 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 720.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

