Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $527.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.01 and a 1 year high of $528.72. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

