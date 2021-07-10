Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 486.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $444.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $270.85 and a 52 week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.