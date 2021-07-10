Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.90 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

