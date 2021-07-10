Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 156.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 964,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after acquiring an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,266,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,305,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

ALLY stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

