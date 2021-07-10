Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.80. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

