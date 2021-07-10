Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,100. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Shares of ON opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.