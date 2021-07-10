Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

NYSE NTR opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.