Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after acquiring an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.38 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

