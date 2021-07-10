Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $44,970,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $637,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

