Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after buying an additional 83,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 910,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.47 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

