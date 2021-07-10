Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $46,564,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.17 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

