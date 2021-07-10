Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.