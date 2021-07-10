Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,280 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.66. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.80 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.18.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.